TRX40 mainboard - PCIe lanes

There are boards with 3x PCIe16 slots all at 16x. You can always run the video card in a x16 8x slot for the boards with 4 x16 slots, if pcie4 it should not make a difference. Run the two controllers with the 16x slots.

Hi guys,
most of the boards have 4x PCIe x16 slots but it looks like you really only get 2x 16x and 2x 8x
is it possible to run at least 3 x 16x ? one GPU and 2 Storage controllers? at full 16x speed?
thanks again
henrik
thanks noko, I wasn't able to do this on the X570 MSI but maybe it is different for TRX40