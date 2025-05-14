  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Trump recinds Biden "AI Diffusion Rule" which severely limited AI sales to China

https://thehill.com/policy/technolo...istration-rescinds-biden-ai-chip-export-rule/

The AI Diffusion Rule sorted GPUs into 3 different categories based on TOPS, Architecture, Energy Efficiency, Memory Bandwidth, and AI Workload Optimizations.

It was recently determined that the H20, 5090D, and AMD MI308 Series cards, which were all designed to be compliant with the rule so they could be sold in China, wouldn't actually be compliant due to advances in "AI Workload Optimization".

Lisa made some remarks in their earnings call about how they were going to lose out on $1.5B in sales that year due to the restrictions
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/oth...-after-huge-rise-in-sales-revenue/ar-AA1EllA8

Jensen took the direct approach and hosted a $1M dollar a plate fundraiser for Trump at Mar-a-Lago..
https://www.npr.org/2025/04/09/nx-s1-5356480/nvidia-china-ai-h20-chips-trump

Today, Trump has rescinded that AI Diffusion Rule, and will set something up later with the remnants of the people who were overseeing the CHIPS Act.
https://www.bis.gov/press-release/d...gence-diffusion-rule-strengthens-chip-related

The looming date on the Rule pushed Chinese companies to rush order some $16B in Nvidia cards before the deadline, which have already arrived over there, so they might be a little cranky that they paid extra to rush order things before the cutoff that no longer exists, but hey... That's probably why supplies of the Nvidia GPUs don't exist anywhere else...
https://www.reuters.com/technology/...-nvidia-chips-information-reports-2025-04-02/
 
Interesting.

Supply issues seem to be clearing up the last week or two.

You can easily take your pick of available 5080s, and there seem to be 5090s in stock most days; although with fewer options.
Funny how the rest of the world's supply seems to improve very shortly after Nvidia delivers a crapload of "unexpected" rush orders to China....
Also funny how Nvidia seemed to be somewhat prepared to handle that "unexpected" surge in orders right before the expected cutoff...

Almost like they knew months ago this would happen and prepared for it accordingly, though the rule getting recinded was probably a nice surprise, probably cost Jensen a pretty penny at that dinner, but I'm guessing it's able to be written off and pales in comparison to the additional orders they can now take.
 
"China is taking advantage of us, they are stealing our jobs, they are catching up to us in tech and must be stopped"

-$1m deposit in Trump's account from Jensen-

"China is a great partner, the best AI partner, we can sell them all the AI chips in the world, the greatest AI chips."

Americans, nodding their heads: "Makes complete sense, totally consistent logically."
 
Funny how the rest of the world's supply seems to improve very shortly after Nvidia delivers a crapload of "unexpected" rush orders to China....
Also funny how Nvidia seemed to be somewhat prepared to handle that "unexpected" surge in orders right before the expected cutoff...

Almost like they knew months ago this would happen and prepared for it accordingly, though the rule getting recinded was probably a nice surprise, probably cost Jensen a pretty penny at that dinner, but I'm guessing it's able to be written off and pales in comparison to the additional orders they can now take.
They even managed to rush a TON of cards into the U.S. right before the latest round of tariff price increases hit.
 
"China is taking advantage of us, they are stealing our jobs, they are catching up to us in tech and must be stopped"

-$1m deposit in Trump's account from Jensen-

"China is a great partner, the best AI partner, we can sell them all the AI chips in the world, the greatest AI chips."

Americans, nodding their heads: "Makes complete sense, totally consistent logically."
Jensen did indeed attend the 1 million dollar dinner.
 
The looming date on the Rule pushed Chinese companies to rush order some $16B in Nvidia cards before the deadline, which have already arrived over there, so they might be a little cranky that they paid extra to rush order things before the cutoff that no longer exists, but hey...
Isnt that reverse, reading it the new rules are even more strict that the one planned ?

• Issuing guidance warning the public about the potential consequences of allowing U.S. AI chips to be used for training and inference of Chinese AI models.

So they are even more happy they did ? It is non Chinesse clients (specially the India-Saudis type and Canada-UK type less paper work nor hard cap aynmore) that will have it easier, while China and the Malaysia-Thayland that feel like diversion hub toward chinesse client will still be under control if not more than before from what I understand.

"China is a great partner, the best AI partner, we can sell them all the AI chips in the world, the greatest AI chips."
? Scrapping the AI diffusion framework won’t change the measures targeting China, which Trump recently toughened.

They also seem like they want to hunt and hurt people that use Huawei ai chips worldwide...
 
"BIS plans to publish a Federal Register notice formalizing the rescission and will issue a replacement rule in the future. "
 
This is way more about this:
https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/...ld-ai-factories-of-the-future-in-saudi-arabia
The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking.

This seem to be the turn around to focus AI development toward the physical world instead of the digital one (training in the digital version simulation of them then deploying robots)

Then China (which I fail to see much if any link with the news, outside trying to make it even harder on them)
 
This is way more about this:
https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/...ld-ai-factories-of-the-future-in-saudi-arabia
The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking.

This seem to be the turn around to focus AI development toward the physical world instead of the digital one (training in the digital version simulation of them then deploying robots)

Then China (which I fail to see much if any link with the news, outside trying to make it even harder on them)
Saudi Arabia has made extensive use of "migrant" labour from India and Pakistan for a long time to get most of their manufacturing and menial jobs done... Some would go so far as to call it an extremely exploitative relationship, which is rapidly becoming unsustainable by either side and those migrants are decreasing rapidly.
Saudi Arabia is attempting to modernize a lot of their cities and infrastructure, and AI is going to play a heavy role in that because their "smart city" plans make extensive use of automation and monitoring.

I mean this project alone.... Jesus, this is a huge one.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JI5I4NjV-U
 
Saudi Arabia has made extensive use of "migrant" labour from India and Pakistan for a long time to get most of their manufacturing and menial jobs done... Some would go so far as to call it an extremely exploitative relationship, which is rapidly becoming unsustainable by either side and those migrants are decreasing rapidly.
Saudi Arabia is attempting to modernize a lot of their cities and infrastructure, and AI is going to play a heavy role in that because their "smart city" plans make extensive use of automation and monitoring.

I mean this project alone.... Jesus, this is a huge one.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JI5I4NjV-U
NEOM! I visited there last year (they're a client of ours). It was pretty incredible at even that early stage. They are light years ahead of the U.S. with smart city stuff.
 
Saudi Arabia has made extensive use of "migrant" labour from India and Pakistan for a long time to get most of their manufacturing and menial jobs done... Some would go so far as to call it an extremely exploitative relationship, which is rapidly becoming unsustainable by either side and those migrants are decreasing rapidly.
Saudi Arabia is attempting to modernize a lot of their cities and infrastructure, and AI is going to play a heavy role in that because their "smart city" plans make extensive use of automation and monitoring.

I mean this project alone.... Jesus, this is a huge one.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JI5I4NjV-U
The Line will be abandoned like many other Saudi projects.

The Stalling Visions of the Gulf: The Case of Saudi Arabia’s Vision ...

May 14, 2021 · Like its regional rivals, Saudi Arabia already has a history of abandoned megaprojects that primarily serve as just another grave for billions of infrastructure …

https://www.washingtoninstitute.org...g-visions-gulf-case-saudi-arabias-vision-2030
 
But why
I do not think I ever heard a single person that liked it and defended it ? Having export control on Canada for GPU and model weights... in an over 200 pages of red tapes ?

And at the pace of change, deciding in 2024 a TOPS export cap of 2027.... stopping US company to build datacenter in Poland and India or even Swiss ? Why Swiss a tier 2 country ?

The OP title and the article mention China, but Ai diffusion restriction was much more than that, it applied restriction in every country on the world on soon to be about everything if this pace continue, the change announced is for Swiss, India, Canada, UEA, etc.. not China.

Like semanalysis pointed out:
https://investor.tsmc.com/chinese/e...3f52e027c5268ba95dcf/TSMC 4Q24 Transcript.pdf
Notice how the 1,700 H100s cap quickly becomes fewer than 500 GB300 GPUs.
For GPU purchases outside of the 1,699 H100 equivalents, and other than from VEUs, there is a quota for a maximum AI chip install base of up to 49,901 H100 equivalents shipped from 2025 until 2027 in each Tier 2 Country. This is again based on a Total Performance Power (TPP) basis. So if 49,901 H100 equivalents were installed in 2025 in a certain country, there would be no quota available to ship any additional GPUs in any subsequent years through 2027. Note that GPU shipments under 1,699 H100 equivalents or to VEUs do not count against the 49,901 GPU install base cap.
The new framework requires all companies willing to deploy GPUs to submit a VEU Authorization application – and involves 19 separate certification and policy requirements, to become either a UVEU or NVEU .. he process requires approval from 4 different agencies: The Department of Commerce, State, Defense, and Energy. Coordinating across 4 different agencies entails processing applications may not be as fast as some were hoping.



In 2027 maybe it would have been 60 GPU system type of cap imposed... Creating giant market deformation and suboptimization by the big loophole that would have been used and pushing tier 2 (maybe even tier 1) right into China and other non-US solution. Laws about how much compute when into training a model seem to entail a giant surveillance system to be something you can apply
 
But why
Money foo. Welcome to an oligarchy where you’re governed by the rich and how much cash you need to please the emperor. You think Trump gives a shit about semiconductors let alone spell it? The fact that you have a CEO flaunting million dollar plate dinners as a sign to for pay to play says it all.
 
No one is pointing to any of the rules (that were yet to be enacted, it is not like anything changed...) they would have wanted to see and will not happen, it seems too ? Or how the new rules they will put in place instead are inferior.

Who in the world was in the fan of the proposed upcoming ultra complicated system that was going to be in place ?

Welcome to an oligarchy where you're governed by the rich and how much cash you need to please the emperor
Welcome ?

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9cO3-MLHOM&t=45s

More transparent (or reported than before), new ? That proposed ai diffusion bill would not have been a giant capture by the richest of this market ? Who else would have the mean to get through all those procedures to be allowed to do things, which poor country made tier 1 list ?

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2011/12/barack-obama-fundraiser-every-five-days-2011/
Barack Obama Has, on Average, Attended a Fundraiser Every 5 Days in 2011

Biden was charging 100,000 for a picture with Obama and Clinton, and had a $500k diner plate during his last campaign.
 
Last edited:
It was recently determined that the H20, 5090D, and AMD MI308 Series cards, which were all designed to be compliant with the rule so they could be sold in China, wouldn't actually be compliant due to advances in "AI Workload Optimization".

Lisa made some remarks in their earnings call about how they were going to lose out on $1.5B in sales that year due to the restrictions
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/oth...-after-huge-rise-in-sales-revenue/ar-AA1EllA8
Three months ago, AMD said it was taking $800 million in writedowns related to the Chinese export restrictions and warned that the curbs would cost it $1.5 billion in revenue this year. Wall Street has been waiting for guidance on how that has changed, given the US policy shift.

On the conference call, analysts repeatedly asked for a specific outlook on how much China AI revenue the company will get and when. They also tried to get Su to commit to long-term predictions for overall AI chip revenue.

But Su and Chief Financial Officer Jean Hu stuck to their message: While the executives are confident about the AI market, the specifics remain difficult to forecast. Earlier writedowns of Chinese inventory can’t be converted into revenue because they involved incomplete chips that will require further manufacturing work, they said.


The Trump administration had barred shipments of such chips to China in April, though it reversed course last month, raising hopes that AMD and rival Nvidia Corp. could soon resume sales. China is the largest market for semiconductors, and the restrictions have threatened to erase billions of dollars in total revenue from both companies.

“As our licenses are still under review, we are not including any MI308 revenue in our third-quarter guidance,” Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said on a conference call with analysts.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/mar...pact-of-china-export-restrictions/ar-AA1JY70y
 
