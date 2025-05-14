Trump recinds Biden "AI Diffusion Rule" which severely limited AI sales to China

install base

I do not think I ever heard a single person that liked it and defended it ? Having export control on Canada for GPU and model weights... in an over 200 pages of red tapes ?And at the pace of change, deciding in 2024 a TOPS export cap of 2027.... stopping US company to build datacenter in Poland and India or even Swiss ? Why Swiss a tier 2 country ?The OP title and the article mention China, but Ai diffusion restriction was much more than that, it applied restriction in every country on the world on soon to be about everything if this pace continue, the change announced is for Swiss, India, Canada, UEA, etc.. not China.Like semanalysis pointed out:The new framework requires all companies willing to deploy GPUs to submit a VEU Authorization application –In 2027 maybe it would have been 60 GPU system type of cap imposed... Creating giant market deformation and suboptimization by the big loophole that would have been used and pushing tier 2 (maybe even tier 1) right into China and other non-US solution. Laws about how much compute when into training a model seem to entail a giant surveillance system to be something you can apply