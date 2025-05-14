Trump recinds Biden "AI Diffusion Rule" which severely limited AI sales to China

https://thehill.com/policy/technolo...istration-rescinds-biden-ai-chip-export-rule/
The AI Diffusion Rule sorted GPUs into 3 different categories based on TOPS, Architecture, Energy Efficiency, Memory Bandwidth, and AI Workload Optimizations.
It was recently determined that the H20, 5090D, and AMD MI308 Series cards, which were all designed to be compliant with the rule so they could be sold in China, wouldn't actually be compliant due to advances in "AI Workload Optimization".
Lisa made some remarks in their earnings call about how they were going to lose out on $1.5B in sales that year due to the restrictions
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/oth...-after-huge-rise-in-sales-revenue/ar-AA1EllA8
Jensen took the direct approach and hosted a $1M dollar a plate fundraiser for Trump at Mar-a-Lago..
https://www.npr.org/2025/04/09/nx-s1-5356480/nvidia-china-ai-h20-chips-trump
Today, Trump has rescinded that AI Diffusion Rule, and will set something up later with the remnants of the people who were overseeing the CHIPS Act.
https://www.bis.gov/press-release/d...gence-diffusion-rule-strengthens-chip-related
The looming date on the Rule pushed Chinese companies to rush order some $16B in Nvidia cards before the deadline, which have already arrived over there, so they might be a little cranky that they paid extra to rush order things before the cutoff that no longer exists, but hey... That's probably why supplies of the Nvidia GPUs don't exist anywhere else...
https://www.reuters.com/technology/...-nvidia-chips-information-reports-2025-04-02/
The AI Diffusion Rule sorted GPUs into 3 different categories based on TOPS, Architecture, Energy Efficiency, Memory Bandwidth, and AI Workload Optimizations.
It was recently determined that the H20, 5090D, and AMD MI308 Series cards, which were all designed to be compliant with the rule so they could be sold in China, wouldn't actually be compliant due to advances in "AI Workload Optimization".
Lisa made some remarks in their earnings call about how they were going to lose out on $1.5B in sales that year due to the restrictions
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/oth...-after-huge-rise-in-sales-revenue/ar-AA1EllA8
Jensen took the direct approach and hosted a $1M dollar a plate fundraiser for Trump at Mar-a-Lago..
https://www.npr.org/2025/04/09/nx-s1-5356480/nvidia-china-ai-h20-chips-trump
Today, Trump has rescinded that AI Diffusion Rule, and will set something up later with the remnants of the people who were overseeing the CHIPS Act.
https://www.bis.gov/press-release/d...gence-diffusion-rule-strengthens-chip-related
The looming date on the Rule pushed Chinese companies to rush order some $16B in Nvidia cards before the deadline, which have already arrived over there, so they might be a little cranky that they paid extra to rush order things before the cutoff that no longer exists, but hey... That's probably why supplies of the Nvidia GPUs don't exist anywhere else...
https://www.reuters.com/technology/...-nvidia-chips-information-reports-2025-04-02/