Trump Has Made Himself Commander in Chief of the Chip Industry

President Trump has become the semiconductor sector’s leading decision maker, from new fees on exports to China to a brief demand for a C.E.O.’s firing.t an Oval Office meeting last week, President Trump dangled an offer to Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia. Mr. Trump said there would be a price for granting Nvidia the licenses it needed to sell artificial intelligence chips to China.“I want 20 percent,” Mr. Trump said.“Will you make it 15?” Mr. Huang asked.Mr. Trump, who recounted the meeting during a press event on Monday, agreed to the counterproposal. Two days later, the administration granted Nvidia the licenses it wanted, with the unorthodox payments expected to go to the government.The negotiation was the most prominent example of Mr. Trump’s blunt interventions in the global operations of the chip industry’s most powerful companies. He has threatened to take away government grants, restricted billions of dollars in sales, warned of high tariffs on chips made outside the United States, demanded investments and urged one company, Intel, to fire its chief executive.In just eight months, Mr. Trump has made himself the biggest decision maker for one of the world’s most economically and strategically important industries, which makes key components for everything from giant A.I. systems to military weapons. And he has turned the careful planning of companies historically led by engineers into a game of insider politics.The intrusion into private business underscores how far this administration has veered from the hands-off economic philosophy of President Ronald Reagan, which guided the Republican Party for decades.Economic historians have said it is the most aggressive federal incursion into the U.S. economy since the Obama administration’s actions in 2009 to rescue banks and the auto industry and avoid a worsening financial crisis. This time, they say, the intrusion is unprovoked.“This isn’t rational industrial policy. This is intervention into who runs companies and threatening businesses with penalties if they don’t do what Trump says,” said Anne E. Harrison, a professor of economics at and former dean of the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. “He’s micromanaging.”The legality of Mr. Trump’s deals is unclear. There is no precedent in the government for collecting fees in exchange for granting export licenses, as Mr. Trump plans to do with Nvidia and a smaller competitor, Advanced Micro Devices. The Commerce Department did not respond to questions about how the administration will collect payments or where those payments will go.