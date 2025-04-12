Trump exempts phones, computers, chips from new tariffs

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/12/trump-exempts-phones-computers-chips-tariffs-apple-dell.html
I can’t wait to hear the next excuse for rising prices for computer components now that they can’t blame tariffs!
- Smartphones and computers will be exempted from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.
- Trump earlier this month imposed 125% tariffs on products from China, a move that was poised to take a toll on tech companies like Apple, which makes most of its other products in China.
- The guidance also includes exclusions for other electronic devices and components, including semiconductors, solar cells, flat panel TV displays, flash drives, memory cards and solid-state drives used for storing data.
