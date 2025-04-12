Trump exempts phones, computers, chips from new tariffs

  • Smartphones and computers will be exempted from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.
  • Trump earlier this month imposed 125% tariffs on products from China, a move that was poised to take a toll on tech companies like Apple, which makes most of its other products in China.
  • The guidance also includes exclusions for other electronic devices and components, including semiconductors, solar cells, flat panel TV displays, flash drives, memory cards and solid-state drives used for storing data.
I can’t wait to hear the next excuse for rising prices for computer components now that they can’t blame tariffs!
 
Smartphones and computers are among many tech devices and components that will be exempted from reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, according to new guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The guidance, issued late Friday evening, comes after Trump earlier this month imposed 145% tariffs on products from China, a move that threatened to take a toll on tech giants like Apple, which makes iPhones and most of its other products in China.
