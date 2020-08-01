Trump banning TikTok in the USA

Chinese espionage is at epic levels, but its also probably done all the damage its going to... what do they have left to steal at this point? They even closed the Chinese Consolate in Houston after finally realizing that the entire operation was just a den of spies, as if that wasn't known for decades. I'd rather focus on actually enforcing anti-trust laws against Microsoft, Google, Apple, and the like, but this is a step in the right direction.