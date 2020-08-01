Trump banning TikTok in the USA

831c12032eab6c2e2963d3074c599b0d.jpg




https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-tiktok-ban-usa

A ban would further pressure TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app’s U.S. operations amid national security concerns about users' personal data. Microsoft is a leading contender to buy.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.“I have that authority...It’s going to be signed tomorrow." He said he could use an executive order or emergency economic powers.

The administration is also prepared to order the company to divest its ownership in TikTok.
 
Ducman69

Chinese espionage is at epic levels, but its also probably done all the damage its going to... what do they have left to steal at this point? They even closed the Chinese Consolate in Houston after finally realizing that the entire operation was just a den of spies, as if that wasn't known for decades. I'd rather focus on actually enforcing anti-trust laws against Microsoft, Google, Apple, and the like, but this is a step in the right direction.
 
rgMekanic

Chinese espionage, pedophilia, hitting new levels of narcissism that weren't even thought possible?! What's not to love?!
 
Kwaz

Ducman69 said:
Chinese espionage is at epic levels, but its also probably done all the damage its going to... what do they have left to steal at this point? They even closed the Chinese Consolate in Houston after finally realizing that the entire operation was just a den of spies, as if that wasn't known for decades. I'd rather focus on actually enforcing anti-trust laws against Microsoft, Google, Apple, and the like, but this is a step in the right direction.
Isn't every consulate a den of spies?
 
M76

How is tiktok spying on america? Unless they are interested in teens with bellow average intelligence.
 
longblock454

How do these app stores work? Do these individual developers just submit compiled binaries to the Store or does Google/Apple have some visualization of what's going on if they took the time to look?
 
