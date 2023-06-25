TrueNAS Core or TrueNAS Scale, which should I go with?

Deadjasper
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2001
- Messages
- 2,414
I have one TrueNas box running Core and I'm putting together another and need to decide if maybe scale would be a better choice. As i understand it, Core is kinda sucky when it comes to Jails and addins whereas Core isn't. At this point I really don't use the OS for anything other than a NAS but that could change. I'm familiar with Core as I've been using it for years. I have no experience with Scale so I don't know what sort of problems I might run into.
Thought I'd ask here first since the people over at the TrueNAS forum are mean as hell.
Thought I'd ask here first since the people over at the TrueNAS forum are mean as hell.