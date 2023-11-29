troubleshooting lag in diablo 2 LAN game....yes the original

ok so it's an old game. diablo 2 is a dinosaur. and it's still a damn good time.



i recently got my older son into it. i did not like diablo 3 myself and 4 i haven't bothered with. it's great father/son time, he uses my destop and i set up my laptop right next to him and we play a TCP/IP game.



just for the background, had some issues getting this game to run right. D3D runs like ass on the desktop, total slideshow (AMD 6700XT) and the laptop wouldn't run it at all (nvidia RTX 3500 Ti). found an old 3dfx glide wrapper made specifically for diablo 2 and off we go.



mostly it plays fine...but we seem to have frequent issues with network lag. enemies appearing in different locations to us both, etc.



any suggestions?



both systems are windows 11. laptop is on wireless while the desktop is wired. and for some reason we have to have the desktop host the game, can't connect if i host on the laptop.



yeah i'm not expecting much here....i get it, this game is old and cranky. just hoping for some ideas is all. thanks guys.