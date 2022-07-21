Troubleshooting an old 3TB MyBook Essential (WDBAC0030HBK-1)

Hi guys,My very old (but seldom-used) MyBook Essential is my 2nd (ie, redundant) docs backup unit.While trying to make space on it recently, I noticed a specific folder refusing to cooperate. Whenever I try deleting or accessing it, the MyBook just hangs and eventually gives me a Cyclic Redundancy Check Data Error.Running CHKDSK on this drive is unusually slow (to be more specific, it's fast and then suddenly stalls, likely when it hits that folder) but if I wait it out several minutes, it eventually tells me there are no errors to fix. So I'm back to square one.However, CrystalDiskInfo found 200 uncorrectable sectors.I realize this is a very old product; but short of just throwing it away, what do you recommend I do? I assume those sectors are dead forever, but could I reformat the drive and continue to use the rest of it for a few more years without those sectors continuing to nag me? Or will they always be a problem and there's no point saving this thing, meaning I should just kiss it goodbye and buy something else?Thanks!