Troubleshooting an AIO Videocard...Bubbles? Blockage? Old Age Dementia?

So I own a 980 Ti Hybrid from EVGA, this is one with an AIO affixed to it. Its been used a lot in the many years I've owned it, the past 2 years literally on most of the day for Warzone and BeamNG and other games, this isn't my primary rig its a spare used by #1 son.



Last week he says "Dad, this thing is crashing all the time". I look and see the news about Ampere...I say "OOoooh no I'm not falling for that bullshit". But yeah something is up. The card seems to be idling super hot and then thermal throttling under load, if not crashing outright. This is with me setting the fan to 100% and playing some beamNG, Warzone,

temps climb high to like 100+c, card throttles, framerates crash, card sometimes recovers sometimes it just boots out of the game, but its idling at like 80 to 90F and then in game its spiking way high (Afterburner is set to stock and I crank the fan to 100%, still happening).



Its been installed properly (rad above the pump) and has given nothing but solid performance until last week. For the record, his upgrade is already on its way thanks to ebays ripcord-pulling sellers lately...so saving this 980 is now more of a thought experiment.



Observations: If I let the thing game I do feel vibration in the hose, so I think the pump is running...and one tube gets hot the other less so, I'm assuming this is my return that is cool. IF I SHAKE the radiator and Fan while the card is under load, the Rad gets warm at the base but isn't super

hot to the touch and the temps drop...10 degrees, 20 degrees if I keep shaking it. When I stop, temps start to creep back up.



So its like the fluid isn't reaching the fins of the rad? The return isn't hot like the other tube is making me wonder, is it blocked somehow?



I can hear liquid if I shake it violently and the temps drop but....well.....figured I'd ask if anyone can guess what is up. Is this just an air bubble situation or does it sound like something else is up here...



Curious if anyone had a thought. Thank Ye.