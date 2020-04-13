troubleshoot: windows 10 clean install 1909 on nvme drive 970 evo plus. Can power on/off, but not restart

annoying behavior with this 970 evo plus nvme ssd.



I clean installed windows 1909 on the ssd, and the restart function does not boot to desktop.

It seems like it doesn't even load windows after the reboot command is run. Bios load finishes, but there are no spinning dots indicating that Windows is loading. It's just the bios logo, static image.



I need to ctrl-alt-del at the bios boot sequence to restart bios and kick start windows.



clean installed Ubuntu restarts just fine every time on the ssd.

windows on hdd reboots just fine as well.

So this issue is definitely some shit with Windows and nvme ssds



Before this restart problem, I was on 1709, which I cloned with Macrium (and somehow got working after boot repair) to the ssd from the original hdd.

This did not have restart issues.



However, oddly, clean installing 1709 on ssd results in abnormal reboot behavior.

In fresh 1709, the first restart will work. But try to restart a second time, and it will hang after the bios boot sequence, requiring a hard power off/on.





Has anyone experienced this shit with Windows 10 and nvme ssd?







I have an asus GL502vm laptop, 6700hq, gtx1060, 970 evo plus 1tb nvme.