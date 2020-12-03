Trouble with drivers with new BT/Wifi USB Adapter

I ordered this adapter a couple months ago for my desktop. Both BT and Wifi were working fine and didn't have to manually install any drivers. After last update it doesn't recognize the Wifi part. Bluetooth still works fine.
Ive tried to manually install drivers for it but it says it doesn't support my operating system even thought it says it should work. (I have W10 64-bit) RTL8822BE Software - REALTEK
I can put the adapter in my laptop that has the same update as my desktop and it works just fine.
I don't have the mini CD that came with it after it worked right out the box and figured I didn't need it. My desktop doesn't have a disc drive anyway.
Whats the best way to "clear" windows and make it to where it picks up the drivers automatically again? What are my options?
I can take screenshots of device manager or anything needed to help find a solution.
Thanks in advance.
