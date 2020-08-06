Trouble installing Windows 10 on a 2009 Acer Aspire laptop

I'm trying to install Windows 10 on this old Acer Aspire laptop and I'm running into problems. First thing I tried was creating a standard bootable USB drive using the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool. When I try to boot from that (using either the laptop's boot options in BIOS or the F12 boot menu) I get a flashing cursor for a few moments, I see the W10 logo flash, then back to flashing cursor, then it either sits there until it reboots on its own, or I did once get a "Windows has encountered an error and needs to restart" message.



Tried creating burning an ISO to a DVD and booting from that, but no go (I think the optical drive is hosed on this laptop.) So I tried a USB external DVD drive with the disc I burned, same results as above.



Kinda throwing up my hands here as to how I can install Windows on this damn thing, lol.