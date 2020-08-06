Trouble installing Windows 10 on a 2009 Acer Aspire laptop

I'm trying to install Windows 10 on this old Acer Aspire laptop and I'm running into problems. First thing I tried was creating a standard bootable USB drive using the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool. When I try to boot from that (using either the laptop's boot options in BIOS or the F12 boot menu) I get a flashing cursor for a few moments, I see the W10 logo flash, then back to flashing cursor, then it either sits there until it reboots on its own, or I did once get a "Windows has encountered an error and needs to restart" message.

Tried creating burning an ISO to a DVD and booting from that, but no go (I think the optical drive is hosed on this laptop.) So I tried a USB external DVD drive with the disc I burned, same results as above.

Kinda throwing up my hands here as to how I can install Windows on this damn thing, lol.
 
Possible dumb question, since I've haven't used the actual Microsoft Media Creation tool to do anything but download ISO images, as I use Rufus to take my various Windows ISOs to USB, but is the media creation tool creating a UEFI only installation media? With Rufus you can select MBR and BIOS when creating your bootable USB so it will work on old machines that are pre UEFI..........................

Also for really old systems such as my 2007 Dell Vostro 1500 laptop, I find Windows 10 LTSB 2015/2016 are far more forgiving of old hardware and can be tweaked to actually use less resources then Windows 7. I also have a Dell Latitude 2120 netbook with a dual-core 1.5GHz Atom, 2GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD that was practically unusable on the modern internet with 32-bit Windows 7 Starter even with a lot of tweaking and yet with 32-bit LTSB 2015 it makes a fine bedtime internet surfing machine.
 
Possible dumb question, since I've haven't used the actual Microsoft Media Creation tool to do anything but download ISO images, as I use Rufus to take my various Windows ISOs to USB, but is the media creation tool creating a UEFI only installation media? With Rufus you can select MBR and BIOS when creating your bootable USB so it will work on old machines that are pre UEFI..........................

Also for really old systems such as my 2007 Dell Vostro 1500 laptop, I find Windows 10 LTSB 2015/2016 are far more forgiving of old hardware and can be tweaked to actually use less resources then Windows 7.
Forgot to mention that I tried Rufus with the MBR setting and it was the same result :/
 
