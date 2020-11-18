Trouble Installing OS on "Gaming Server"

Really would appreciate some help with this one guys. Not sure exactly what the issue is. Here's the scoop:



Out of boredom, I decided to put together a "gaming server" out of some old hardware I had laying around. System specs are:



- Supermicro H8DCE rev 3.1 motherboard

- 2x Opteron 285

- 16GB ECC PC3200

- PCP&C 700 watt PSU

- 4x Kingston 120GB SSD in RAID 0 (Don't read into the RAID part too much because I tried it with a single drive in standard IDE mode as well and had the same issue)

- Single 768MB GTX460 (I will be tossing 2x 960GTX cards in later but for installation purposes, I am using the single 460)



The issue is I can't get a damn OS to install onto the system. I have tried maaaannny many many many different versions of Windows 10 both Pro and Enterprise including the latest October 2020 release downloaded directly from Microsoft's website. I use Rufus to install the image to an SD card and then boot the system from the SD. With every single one, the same thing happens. It will begin to boot, display the windows logo for a minute while the activity LED shows that it is loading files and then either hang indefinitely at the logo or just BAM reset as if you pressed the reset button. I even tried windows 8.1 and it did the exact same thing that windows 10 did.



For S&Gs, I tried downloading Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. It boots, shows the purple loading screen for a second and then falls back to a command line showing the error "Kernel panic - not syncing: IO-APIC + timer doesn't work". I know for a fact that this board supports ACPI 2.0 and APIC and both are enabled in the bios.



Things I've tried to no avail:



- Using a single drive in IDE mode vs RAID as indicated above

- Trying a different release/version of windows as indicated above

- Flashing the BIOS to the latest version of 1.1c

- Loading both optimized and failsafe defaults within bios

- Using a USB drive instead of and SD reader and using a USB port located directly on the board

- Using a different USB port

- Booting into memtest86 and completing the test twice with no errors

- I tried hitting it with my purse! (That's an easter egg for you guys who also build automotive engines)

- Clobbering the 4U rackmount case with the $10 Walmart keyboard I was using and sending 3/4 of the keys flying in all directions. Unfortunately asserting dominance did not correct the issue.



Please note that watchdog has been DISABLED both in the BIOS as well as physically through the jumper setting. When writing the bootable media I also wrote it in MBR mode as this board does not support UEFI, so we can eliminate that as a possible cause.



Any ideas guys? I'm eager to getting this system up and running so I can see how slow DOOM3 and Cemu run with the 16gigs of blazing fast PC3200!!!