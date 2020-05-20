Trouble Booting Up Windows 10 on First PC Build

SulldogNasty

Hey guys,

So I just finished building my first PC yesterday afternoon (everything is brand new) and am trying to get it booted up. I had to download a Windows 10 drive on my USB through my MacBook Pro and Boot Camp Assistant (all I have at my disposal). This process seemed to work fine, but when I try to start my PC using the USB I just get a small blinking cursor in the top left corner of the PC. The BIOS recognizes the USB drive no problem and I have tried to use the boot override function in the BIOS to no avail. (I am using a Gigabyte B365M DS3H mobo and an i3-9100F)

Here is my set-up: https://pcpartpicker.com/user/SulldogNasty/saved/FNYYgs

Excited first-time builder just trying to get everything booted up and going, so thanks in advance for any help!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

sounds like you usb didnt create properly. did you use the windows media creation tool under boot camp? if not do so and try with a different usb stick. cheapo ones have given me probs in the past so use a decent one.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Grats on first build. That's awesome you wanted to try it out.

Are you able to get to into your motherboard BIOS to see the CPU, Memory, Fanspeeds, etc? Right after you turn it on you should see a message about pressing Del or F8 or similar to enter setup.
 
