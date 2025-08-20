  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Tropico 7

Tropico 7 - the latest entry in Kalypso Media's Caribbean-set city building sim - is official and heading to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Game Pass in 2026...it's being helmed by Gaming Minds Studios (Port Royale 4, Railway Empire 2) and features a new story campaign playing out across 5 maps

that's alongside 20 additional sandbox maps, a random map generator, and 10 extra scenarios...there's also talk of new terraforming tools, a new council feature serving as a focal point for your political machinations, a new nemesis in Victoria Guerra, and more...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9ZrwBfbALU
 
