Tropico 7 - the latest entry in Kalypso Media's Caribbean-set city building sim - is official and heading to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Game Pass in 2026...it's being helmed by Gaming Minds Studios (Port Royale 4, Railway Empire 2) and features a new story campaign playing out across 5 maps
that's alongside 20 additional sandbox maps, a random map generator, and 10 extra scenarios...there's also talk of new terraforming tools, a new council feature serving as a focal point for your political machinations, a new nemesis in Victoria Guerra, and more...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9ZrwBfbALU
that's alongside 20 additional sandbox maps, a random map generator, and 10 extra scenarios...there's also talk of new terraforming tools, a new council feature serving as a focal point for your political machinations, a new nemesis in Victoria Guerra, and more...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9ZrwBfbALU