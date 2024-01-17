Trolling versus "Posts I don't like" (FrgMstr Meltdown)

t1337duder
Gawd
What's the forum's distinction in regards to the "trolling" rule? I noticed my posts occasionally get deleted due to "trolling". Is someone sharing their legitimate and honest opinion considered "trolling" because other people in the thread don't like it?
Why not just say that the moderators take the discretion to remove posts according to their preferences? Wouldn't that be more accurate?
Pretending as if polarizing opinions are automatically "trolling" seems extremely self-serving from a moderator point of view. It's kind of hard to take this place seriously when you guys delete posts and then make the suggestion to take it "behind the paywall". Why would I give money to a place that is apparently some kind of echo chamber?
