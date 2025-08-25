  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Triple Monitor Sim Rig with Main Display on Desk - Ran out of Ports

M

matt_to_the_max

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
Mar 31, 2008
Messages
402
Hello [H]ard members,
I’m running into a monitor setup challenge and could use some advice.
My system uses an MSI RTX 5080, which has three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI. On my desk, I have a dual-monitor setup with:
  • A Dell AW3423DWF (34") connected via DisplayPort
  • A 15" 1440p monitor mounted below it using HDMI
I also have a sim rig with three 27" MSI G272QPF monitors running in NVIDIA Surround at 7680x1440.
The issue is that my GPU doesn’t have enough DisplayPort outputs to drive all of these monitors at once. The thing is—I don’t actually need them to all run simultaneously. I use the dual-monitor desk setup for general work and gaming, or the triple-monitor sim rig when sim racing. Right now, I’m physically disconnecting monitors to switch between the two setups, which isn’t ideal.
I’ve seen some DisplayPort switchers on the market, but reviews seem mixed and I’m unsure about their reliability.
So my question is: What would you do in this situation?
  • Stick with the switcher option?
  • Rethink the setup?
  • Or maybe go for a single ultrawide like the Samsung Neo G9 57" as a replacement for the triple 27" rig (though at $2,200+tax, that’s a big jump from the $600 I paid for the three MSI monitors)
Appreciate any suggestions. And excuse the messy desk—I’m still in the middle of setting up the sim rig!

Thanks,
Matt
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1724.JPG
    IMG_1724.JPG
    396.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1726.JPG
    IMG_1726.JPG
    522.4 KB · Views: 0
or from the iGPU hdmi port if you have one, with AMD having them for a while they are quite common. And run one of the 4 monitor that need gaming performance in HDMI mode ? something that could be easy to test.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top