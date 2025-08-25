Triple Monitor Sim Rig with Main Display on Desk - Ran out of Ports

matt_to_the_max
Mar 31, 2008
Hello [H]ard members,
I’m running into a monitor setup challenge and could use some advice.
My system uses an MSI RTX 5080, which has three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI. On my desk, I have a dual-monitor setup with:
The issue is that my GPU doesn’t have enough DisplayPort outputs to drive all of these monitors at once. The thing is—I don’t actually need them to all run simultaneously. I use the dual-monitor desk setup for general work and gaming, or the triple-monitor sim rig when sim racing. Right now, I’m physically disconnecting monitors to switch between the two setups, which isn’t ideal.
I’ve seen some DisplayPort switchers on the market, but reviews seem mixed and I’m unsure about their reliability.
So my question is: What would you do in this situation?
Thanks,
Matt
- Stick with the switcher option?
- Rethink the setup?
- Or maybe go for a single ultrawide like the Samsung Neo G9 57" as a replacement for the triple 27" rig (though at $2,200+tax, that’s a big jump from the $600 I paid for the three MSI monitors)
Thanks,
Matt