Triple Monitor Mount for 34" + 2x27" PLP?

So I currently have a 34" 21:9 display and I will soon be getting two 27" displays to go alongside it. Ideally, I'd like to have the 27" monitors in portrait mode (good for reading documents and such). What'd be perfect is if I could get them all on on monitor mount, clamped to my desk. Anyone aware of a mount that would fit all three?

This one looks pretty spot on to what I want: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B006JG7G2E/

Was doing some super rough math that went like this: That stand says it can hold 3 27" 16x9 displays. 16x3 is 48. The center monitor is 21:9, so take 21 from the 48, and that leaves 27. Since the 27" displays will be rotated, that means each one is 9 wide instead of 16, so I'd only need 18 units of width, which should give me lots of wiggle room.

Still, kind of afraid to order one and find out I math'd this all wrong, so I figured I'd ask y'all first.



Thanks in advance for the help!
 
Only question is weight - I don't see a max weight per monitor in the specs, your 34" might overload the VESA mount and droop.
 
34" center and 2 27" in portrait will work on this monitor stand. I have the same stand but with the base. I have had my 35" ultrawide with 2 27's in portrait on it and also a 43" 4k tv center with the 2 27's on the side in portrait. Weight wise it can easily handle it as well. The only wild card is the clamp for it. I have the free standing version with a heavy metal plate so not sure how good the clamp version can handle it. I will make note that it takes a lot of fine adjustment to get the monitors exactly level acrossed it. If they aren't identical models it will be nearly impossible for the portrait screens to have that nice lined up look.
 
Thanks for the help y'all! I got the stand and it's working great. Spun Ducky, you're right, there's a lot of fine adjustment involved in getting everything lined up. Not the easiest process but aside from that it's working as well as I could hope. For what it's worth, the clamp works just fine. It is seriously clamped to my desk and I have no doubt it can hold anything that would reasonable fit on the stand.

I just have a couple pics from the night I set things up, and they're not the best because I hadn't tidied up wires and such, but I figure I'd post 'em here anyway:
20190331_005747_HDR.jpg

20190331_020251.jpg


Gotta order some cables to redo the wires exactly how I want, but for now it's working and that's the important bit.
 
Thanks for the mount recommendation! I used it on a 43” and two 27” monitors. The mount holds the 43” just fine, and it’s 32 lbs.
IMG_3801.jpeg
 
