Triple Monitor Mount for 34" + 2x27" PLP?

So I currently have a 34" 21:9 display and I will soon be getting two 27" displays to go alongside it. Ideally, I'd like to have the 27" monitors in portrait mode (good for reading documents and such). What'd be perfect is if I could get them all on on monitor mount, clamped to my desk. Anyone aware of a mount that would fit all three?
This one looks pretty spot on to what I want: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B006JG7G2E/
Was doing some super rough math that went like this: That stand says it can hold 3 27" 16x9 displays. 16x3 is 48. The center monitor is 21:9, so take 21 from the 48, and that leaves 27. Since the 27" displays will be rotated, that means each one is 9 wide instead of 16, so I'd only need 18 units of width, which should give me lots of wiggle room.
Still, kind of afraid to order one and find out I math'd this all wrong, so I figured I'd ask y'all first.
Thanks in advance for the help!
