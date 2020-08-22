Triple Monitor Dell Setup

So, after reading so many articles and spec sheets, I can confirm this setup works. (Kinda, see below) Spent a few days trying to find someone or anyone who had done this before and found nothing. So figured I would put it out there in case someone else was looking at doing the same thing.Dell 3060 - i5 8500 - UHD 630 Integrated GPUU2415 + U3219Q + U2415Using DP MST ConnectionThe one downside is the U2415 MST does not have the bandwidth for 60hz on the center 4k display, so it runs at 30hz atm. It is DP 1.2 but dell spec sheet (for U2515 MST) says it can only do 3x 1920x1200 at 60hz, so was surprised this worked at all at 3840x2160.If I can find or the user wants that 60hz, it's can get them a gpu (rx550 or something else) to solve that. It's a business user and they just look at blueprints all day so will see what they want next week.