Triple 32" 4K monitor with g-sync... and good value :)

Hello everyone!
I am looking for a new triple 32 inch 4k monitor setup for my sim racing rig, and I could use some suggestions.
Here's what I am looking for:
- 32 inch at 4k
- Flat or curved, I am agnostic
- As a RTX 4090 user, G-sync is obviously welcome.
- Thin bezels as the 3 monitors will be stacked horizontally.
- As mentioned, G-sync
- 144 Hz refresh and under 8 ms lag
- Finally... I am trying to hit the value sweet spot: I am not cheap, but I dont necessarily want to overspend by buying the top-end of the monitor spectrum. I really want to hit the 80/20 value-wise.