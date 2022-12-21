Triple 32" 4K monitor with g-sync... and good value :)

32 inch at 4k

Flat or curved, I am agnostic

As a RTX 4090 user, G-sync is obviously welcome.

Thin bezels as the 3 monitors will be stacked horizontally.

As mentioned, G-sync

144 Hz refresh and under 8 ms lag

Finally... I am trying to hit the value sweet spot : I am not cheap, but I dont necessarily want to overspend by buying the top-end of the monitor spectrum. I really want to hit the 80/20 value-wise.

Hello everyone!I am looking for a new triple 32 inch 4k monitor setup for my sim racing rig, and I could use some suggestions.Here's what I am looking for:Any suggestions guys? Thanks!