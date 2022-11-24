Trinity of Terror tickets: Corbin, KY

I have two extra tickets for the Trinity of Terror tour in Corbin, KY.I paid $65.65/ea after Ticketmaster fees. Just looking to get my money back.Physical tickets.General Admission/floor, which is sold out.Due to physical tickets and show happening so soon, will need to meet at gates or sooner in the Lexington, KY area. Or you pay overnight shipping to your location. Payment via PayPal, CashApp, Amazon GC, etc...Corbin is a great venue. Motley Crue and many other international acts kickstart their shows there.Ice Nine KillsBlack Veil BridesMotionless In WhiteSpecial guest- Atreyu