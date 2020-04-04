"Trillion Core" Chinese CPU vs. AMD & Intel: ZhaoXin X86 CPU Review ZX-C+ 4701

erek
Expensive! Opinion?
"We bought a $1000 computer in China by using a contact. It's not a good set of parts for the price, but that's because it's targeted for business and government office use. The THTF (TsingHua Tong Fang) ChaoXiang TZ561-V3 uses a ZhaoXin KaiXian CPU, the ZX-C+ 4701, which is a quad-core X86 CPU that is capable of running Windows without being Intel or AMD. That's done through a tangled web of companies involving Via, Cyrix, TSMC, and a couple others, and it's one of the only non-Intel, non-AMD x86 CPUs that is currently being made. We're benchmarking the ZhaoXin CPU in this content piece. Although it might not look like much today, this is China's attempt to start supplying its own silicon, and many years down the road, we're likely to see a lot more of this type of solution on the Chinese market. ZhaoXin hopes to achieve parity with AMD's Zen 2 by 2021 with its ZX-7000 CPU. We have our doubts about that, but it's a lofty goal. AMD Ryzen 3000 alternatives from someone who isn't Intel would certainly be a game changer, assuming they arrive in a timeline where it's still relevant."
