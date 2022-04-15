Tricking laptop into thinking that fan is running.

So i have a old laptop that i use as a virtualization server. I took it apart so there is only the motherboard remaming and some other stuff. How would i trick the laptop into thinking the fan is running when it is not?Btw i have 2 much bigger fans right next to the laptop fan, the reason why i want to do this is the fan making a scratching noise and i cant be bothered to fix it.There are 4 wires from the fan :Thank you in advance!