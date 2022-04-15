Tricking laptop into thinking that fan is running.

iBlaze

n00b
Apr 14, 2022
So i have a old laptop that i use as a virtualization server. I took it apart so there is only the motherboard remaming and some other stuff. How would i trick the laptop into thinking the fan is running when it is not?
Btw i have 2 much bigger fans right next to the laptop fan, the reason why i want to do this is the fan making a scratching noise and i cant be bothered to fix it.
There are 4 wires from the fan :
0-02-05-ab2f051a30f5fcd44ffe55fd3af5290818e9f3704da9c4d0d25df9be5ea42802_a8ee2f162f9434cb.jpg

Thank you in advance!
 
