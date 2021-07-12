Tray for atx power supply slot

So I'm a wierdo and use PicoPSU's for my router and NAS builds. Which means I don't have a traditional power supply for those builds. It's a laptop style brick. That being said my NAS build is in a cheap case were the power supply slot is at the top. Any chance some can make me a tray that screws into the ATX power supply holes and then I can place the laptop brick there instead of inside the case at the bottom? That would be awesome! I'm sure I'm not the only wierdo with a vacant power supply slot they'd like to make useful!