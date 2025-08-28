TransUnion says hackers stole 4.4 million customers’ personal information

erek
“TransUnion claimed “no credit information was accessed,” but provided no immediate evidence for its claim. The data breach notice did not specify what specific types of personal data were stolen.
When reached by TechCrunch, TransUnion spokesperson Jon Boughtin would not answer questions related to the company’s data breach, or say what types of customers’ personally identifiable information were taken.
It’s not clear if the company is yet aware of what data was stolen.
TransUnion is one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the United States, and stores the financial data of more than 260 million Americans. It’s the latest U.S. corporate giant to have been hacked in recent weeks following a wave of hacks targeting the insurance, retail, and transportation and airline industries.
Several companies, including Google, insurance giant Allianz Life, Cisco, and HR giant Workday, reported data breaches of customer data stored in their Salesforce-hosted cloud databases. Following its breach, Google attributed the hacks to an extortion group known as ShinyHunters.
It’s not clear who is behind the breach at TransUnion, or if the hackers made any demands to the company.
Updated with a response from TransUnion.”
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/08/28/t...e-4-4-million-customers-personal-information/
