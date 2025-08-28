  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

TransUnion says hackers stole 4.4 million customers’ personal information

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,249
“TransUnion claimed “no credit information was accessed,” but provided no immediate evidence for its claim. The data breach notice did not specify what specific types of personal data were stolen.

When reached by TechCrunch, TransUnion spokesperson Jon Boughtin would not answer questions related to the company’s data breach, or say what types of customers’ personally identifiable information were taken.

It’s not clear if the company is yet aware of what data was stolen.

TransUnion is one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the United States, and stores the financial data of more than 260 million Americans. It’s the latest U.S. corporate giant to have been hacked in recent weeks following a wave of hacks targeting the insurance, retail, and transportation and airline industries.

Several companies, including Google, insurance giant Allianz Life, Cisco, and HR giant Workday, reported data breaches of customer data stored in their Salesforce-hosted cloud databases. Following its breach, Google attributed the hacks to an extortion group known as ShinyHunters.

It’s not clear who is behind the breach at TransUnion, or if the hackers made any demands to the company.

Updated with a response from TransUnion.”
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/08/28/t...e-4-4-million-customers-personal-information/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top