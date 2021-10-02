Transplanted PC + changed GPU, now no Display out.

Hi folks,



First off, apologies if I am posting in the wrong are.



Got a doozy for y'all.

Long story short, I transplanted my HTPC from one case, to a slightly larger one to fit a bigger GPU. Only thing I changed was the GPU.

Now, when I turn on the PC, AIO fans spin, GPU fans spin, Motherboard + GPU RGB turns on but there is no display out signal. Tried the HDMI on the GPU, as well as the motherboard. Nothing. Just to be safe, I chucked in the old GPU into the new case and the problem persists so it cannot be the new GPU.



Specs:

Ryzen 3600 paired with EKWB 240 AIO

Asus X570-I Motherboard

Original GPU was 3070FE in the old case, ghost S1. Now Asus RTX 3080 TUF has replaced it. 3080 did not fit into the S1, so I got a SSUPD Meshlicious. (sweet case, btw)

Corsair Vengeance RAM

Corsair SF750 PSU



Where did I f*ck up?