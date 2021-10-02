Transplanted PC + changed GPU, now no Display out.

Hi folks,

First off, apologies if I am posting in the wrong are.

Got a doozy for y'all.
Long story short, I transplanted my HTPC from one case, to a slightly larger one to fit a bigger GPU. Only thing I changed was the GPU.
Now, when I turn on the PC, AIO fans spin, GPU fans spin, Motherboard + GPU RGB turns on but there is no display out signal. Tried the HDMI on the GPU, as well as the motherboard. Nothing. Just to be safe, I chucked in the old GPU into the new case and the problem persists so it cannot be the new GPU.

Specs:
Ryzen 3600 paired with EKWB 240 AIO
Asus X570-I Motherboard
Original GPU was 3070FE in the old case, ghost S1. Now Asus RTX 3080 TUF has replaced it. 3080 did not fit into the S1, so I got a SSUPD Meshlicious. (sweet case, btw)
Corsair Vengeance RAM
Corsair SF750 PSU

Where did I f*ck up?
 
check your motherboard stand offs and make sure there isn't an extra one shorting the motherboard.
also, test the system out of the case as well.

I'd definitely try it outside of the case to see if it will boot. Sometimes there's a short you just don't notice and removing the board and replacing it in the case clears it up.
 
Do I understand correctly that your system starts normally just there is no output on the display? In any case, if your CPU has an iGPU then you can try without the GPU installed and off the mobo display connectors.

What could have gone wrong:
Maybe you didn't connect ATX12V or PCIe power connector.
Maybe the new case allows metal standoffs where your mobo has no hole, but you installed the standoff, causing a short.
Maybe a metal screw became loose and got lodged behind the mobo, causing a short.
Perhaps you tried to rip out the GPU from your old case without properly unlocking the retention clip from the PCIe slot, causing damage to the mobo or GPU.
 
Since it's a HTPC, I assume it's a non-overclocking CPU/MB that utilizes an iGPU/APU. The simplest issue may likely be the Motherboard BIOS is set to display the iGPU/APU. Connect the HDMI to the motherboard, but WITHOUT the graphics card installed. Try looking in the BIOS and set it to display a dedicated graphics card. Save and exit, turn off the computer, then install the graphics card and connect the HDMI to it. See if that works. Also, sometimes the CPU/MB iGPU/APU doesn't like HDMI (especially on older platforms), you might want to try using a VGA cable. Maybe it's your HDMI cable (least likely scenario)? Also... your monitor input might not be selected for HDMI input, but something else? It's difficult to troubleshoot with limited data.
 
I updated the OP to include a parts list.

Took everything apart, connected the PSU to the motherboard and powered it up, same problem. Doesn’t boot. No signal from MB HDMI.

HDMI is plugged into a TV.


Edit: decided to try to throw the 3080 in the cardboard build, and boom. Booted. With display.

Now going to put everything back in the case and try again.
 
flotz said:
I updated the OP to include a parts list.

Took everything apart, connected the PSU to the motherboard and powered it up, same problem. Doesn’t boot. No signal from MB HDMI.

HDMI is plugged into a TV.


Edit: decided to try to throw the 3080 in the cardboard build, and boom. Booted. With display.

Now going to put everything back in the case and try again.
The 3600 does not have a igpu. So that’s not going to work. You need to be testing the video card display only. Sounds like you may have had a ground problem or a connector not seated entirely
 
jmilcher said:
The 3600 does not have a igpu. So that’s not going to work.
Ha ha. Big brain moment right there. Regardless, I still don't know why I was having trouble the first time around when everything was in the case.

So, put everything back in the case, powered it on.... Nope, back to the same thing. Hit the power button, fans turn on, RGB on MB+GPU, but no display out. you hit the power button again, it shuts down immediately.

VGA LED is on the MB, white LED per the manual is the VGA error.

1633299673588.png
 
flotz said:
Ha ha. Big brain moment right there. Regardless, I still don't know why I was having trouble the first time around when everything was in the case.

So, put everything back in the case, powered it on.... Nope, back to the same thing. Hit the power button, fans turn on, RGB on MB+GPU, but no display out. you hit the power button again, it shuts down immediately.

VGA LED is on the MB, white LED per the manual is the VGA error.

see if it does that when you just short the pins rather than use the button.
 
Same thing when shorting the power button pins. LEDs light up and cycle colors for a few seconds and then solid white LED.

In the meantime, I ordered some 120mm Fan guards to keep the PSU cables away from spinning fan blades
 
just to be clear, you got it working outside the case but now that its back in its not working again?
double check the pcie cables, all cables really, make sure there are no loose or bent pins.
 
pendragon1 said:
just to be clear, you got it working outside the case but now that its back in its not working again?
double check the pcie cables, all cables really, make sure there are no loose or bent pins.
Yes, that's what is making me think that the riser cable is faulty. This is what it looked like outside the case, and it booted fine.

91E7BC15-8C3B-4B4A-9AB0-805BB81BAEF6.jpeg


Will triple check again in the morning. I also have the PCIE Gen 4 variant of the case that I was not wanting to use since this is just the HTPC but I might throw that in to see if it really is the PCIE Riser or not.
 
I never saw you mention a riser cable, that is probably the issue if the system works outside the case without it and doesn't work in the case with it.
you can always test the riser out of the case as well can't you?
 
