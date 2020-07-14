Transparent vacuum sealed double-pane glass case that can withstand blazing fire. And more!

Transparent vacuum sealed double-pane glass case that can withstand blazing fire.

A computer that has a home in a clean-burning gas fireplace, cooled with air-pipes that bring in air from outside.



There's no way this would happen, nor is there a good reason for it.



But hey, what are some other fun fantasy cases that you'd like to see, even if it'd be absurd and inconvenient?

Let's just have a fun chat about silly cases, hmm?