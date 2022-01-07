Transferring W11 to new PC

As title says I am attempting to transfer W11 Pro license to new PC. I obtained Windows 11 from a retail Version of 8.1 > 10 > 11.I followed the steps here:I received the messages:"Uninstalled product key successfully"But when I check my Windows Activation on my old system, it still says 'Active', and under that says something about windows is activated with a digital license to your Microsoft Account.Does that mean my new PC will not be able to activate using my product key from the old machine?I am about to try now.