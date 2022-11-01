Transcend SSD first 30% slow and unstable speed, why?

Hi,I have problem with relative new transcend SSD, when I test it with HD Tune software I have unstable and very slow speed first 30% of ssd and rest 70% very stable and good, here is screenshot:For other drives in this PC I don`t have this problem, I have stable speed test...Here is info from Transcend SSD Scope software:Model Name, TS480GSSD220SFirmware, VD0R01A0Support Interface, SATA-3Current Interface, SATA-3SMART Info[0x01], Raw data error rate, 0[0x05], Reallocated sector count, 0[0x09], Power-On hour count, 8763[0x0C], Power cycle count, 30[0xA0], Uncorrectable sectors count when read/write, 0[0xA1], Number of Valid Spare Blocks, 107[0xA3], Number of Initial Invalid Blocks, 62[0xA4], Total erase count, 25940[0xA5], Max erase count, 61[0xA6], Min. erase count, 0[0xA7], Average erase count, 39[0xA8], Max Erase Count of Spec, 3000[0xA9], Remain Life (percentage), 98[0xB5], Total Program Fail Count, 0[0xB6], Total Erase Fail Count, 0[0xC0], Power-Off Retract Count, 25[0xC2], Enclosure temperature, 37[0xC3], Hardware ECC recovered, 0[0xC4], ECC fail count, 0[0xC7], Ultra DMA CRC Error Count, 0[0xC8], Total bad block count, 62[0xC9], SSD protect mode, 0[0xCA], SATA Phy error count, 0[0xCB], Reallocation event count, 0[0xE8], Available reserved space, 100[0xF1], Total LBA Written (each write unit=32MB), 119425[0xF2], Total LBA Read (each read unit=32MB), 256912[0xF5], Total GB written to NAND (TLC+SLC), 705415[0xFA], Total GB written to NAND (SLC), 695916System InfoCPU, Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4770 CPU @ 3.40GHzMotherBoard, Z87-G43 (MS-7816)OS, Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate Service Pack 1OS Version, 6.1.7601OS Base, x64Graphic Card, Intel(R) HD Graphics 4600DRAM, 7.88 GBDRAM Left, 1.66 GB