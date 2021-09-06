Trading my 5700xt for a 6700xt

Rev. Night
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 534
Yep you heard that right. I saw a thread on /AMD reddit yesterday where gamers are trading their 5700xt to miners for their 6700xt. Apparently the 5700xt is better at mining, and we all know the 6700xt is better at gaming, so it's a win-win for both parties. My only question is the reliability of the 6700xt that was previously used for mining, presumably, 24/7. If you don't use it for 24/7 gaming, and in my setup the whole pc will be sleeping for 80% of the week, is this truly a bad deal? You would think with great air flow, that card will still last several years.
Assuming the 6700xt you get isn't a PowerColor grenade, why wouldn't I take this deal?
Assuming the 6700xt you get isn't a PowerColor grenade, why wouldn't I take this deal?