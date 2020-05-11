Trades: DJI Mavic Pro kit and/or Fuji XE-2 kit, looking for interesting stuff

As mentioned in title, I have the following for trade:



DJI Mavic Pro (original) in excellent condition, very little use. Comes with some extra blades, nice hard case, lens filter, and landing pad. I just don't have much time to mess with it so perhaps someone else will get more use out of it.



Also have Fuji XE-2 camera with 16-50 lens, strap, case, spare battery and charger. Also not much use and I rarely left the house with it. Had glass screen protector installed right from the start. I got a bundle deal on a newer Fuji so this one is just extra, and I'm not really a pro who needs a backup camera.





Looking to trade either or both of these for something useful. Could be a tablet or desktop rig for my teenager, a decent video card, or anything else interesting. Shoot me an offer and the worst I can do is say no.