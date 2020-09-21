Traders set to don virtual reality headsets in their home offices

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,432
"Citigroup was one of the first banks to consider using HoloLens headsets for traders. Four years ago it developed an augmented reality workstation combining 3D holograms and real-time financial data.
The Citi system was designed to be rolled out to investor clients, who could interact with the bank’s traders and have huge graphics projected into their offices. A thought piece at the time forecast: “Further development could achieve the ultimate state of tele-existence, in which there is little difference to actual physical existence in the space.”
But the US bank never implemented the headsets, deciding the technology was too limited in terms of display size, processing power, and battery life, according to a person briefed on the plans."
https://arstechnica.com/information...rtual-reality-headsets-in-their-home-offices/
