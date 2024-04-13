TRADED/GONE: MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3070, or trade for 16GB Arc A770

Halon
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2004
- Messages
- 911
TRADED FOR A 16GB ARC A770. THANKS FOR LOOKING!
What it says - I want to sell this immense slab of an RTX 3070. It is in good working order and a stalwart, capable performer. I’d like $290 shipped within the continental U.S. This was never mined on. I have positive Heat under FreonTrip. Let me know if you have any questions.
edit: I would happily trade my card for an Intel Arc A770 with 16GB RAM. I don’t care much about the manufacturer - let me know what you have, and thanks.
