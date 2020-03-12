Trade Second Gen Switch bundle for gaming laptop, Alpha R2 or IPad Pro

Have a second gen Nintendo Switch, Sandusky 128GB microsd, Pro controller, real NES controllers, carry case and 8 games. Adult owned and tempered glass protector applied at time of purchase. Have boxes for all games and hardware except Pro Controller.



Games: Diablo 3, Mario Kart 8, Zelda Links Awakening, Zelda Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Skyrim, Spyro Trilogy, and Minecraft.



Looking for a decent gaming laptop, Alienware Alpha R2 or iPad Pro.



Hit me up!