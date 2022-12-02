Trade my coil whiny Asus TUF 4090 against a silent MSI TRIO X 4090?

You’re unlikely to notice any performance differences (temperature, clock speeds, etc) between the two of them unless you look at the actual recorded metrics. But you will very likely notice the coil whine while gaming, especially if you are sensitive to it.



Something to keep in mind is that while the MSI may not have coil whine in the other person’s PC, that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t coil whine in yours. Certain PSUs can increase the likelihood of GPU coil whine.



I recommend, if possible, testing the MSI out in your PC first and moving forward from there with a decision to keep it or not.