Trade my coil whiny Asus TUF 4090 against a silent MSI TRIO X 4090?

Elric82

Jul 15, 2017
Hi
someone I know who does not care about noise offers me to trade my tuf against a msi trio x
Would it be a fair trade?

My Tuf is noisy for coil whine but has amazing temperatures and fans are dead silent.

I don't want to regret the change; coil whine is bad but perf and temps are great so..
Here's the coil whine of my card :

you can hear it's even worse when nvidia frame generator is enabled at the end of the video.
Thanks
 
exlink

Dec 16, 2006
You’re unlikely to notice any performance differences (temperature, clock speeds, etc) between the two of them unless you look at the actual recorded metrics. But you will very likely notice the coil whine while gaming, especially if you are sensitive to it.

Something to keep in mind is that while the MSI may not have coil whine in the other person’s PC, that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t coil whine in yours. Certain PSUs can increase the likelihood of GPU coil whine.

I recommend, if possible, testing the MSI out in your PC first and moving forward from there with a decision to keep it or not.
 
Elric82

Jul 15, 2017
That was also my concern, unfortunately it will be complicated since the person lives far away (he's trusty, i did a lot of sales / buy with him) but hard to do a simple test;
However I sold him a card before which was coil whining in both our rig.. so I don't know.
isn't my CW quite weird and worrying or just ok?
 
