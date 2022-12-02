Trade my coil whiny Asus TUF 4090 against a silent MSI TRIO X 4090?

Hi
someone I know who does not care about noise offers me to trade my tuf against a msi trio x
Would it be a fair trade?
My Tuf is noisy for coil whine but has amazing temperatures and fans are dead silent.
I don't want to regret the change; coil whine is bad but perf and temps are great so..
Here's the coil whine of my card :
you can hear it's even worse when nvidia frame generator is enabled at the end of the video.
Thanks
someone I know who does not care about noise offers me to trade my tuf against a msi trio x
Would it be a fair trade?
My Tuf is noisy for coil whine but has amazing temperatures and fans are dead silent.
I don't want to regret the change; coil whine is bad but perf and temps are great so..
Here's the coil whine of my card :
you can hear it's even worse when nvidia frame generator is enabled at the end of the video.
Thanks