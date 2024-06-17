Trade for: Wii or 2.5” 1tb ssd

Brokennails
- Apr 29, 2006
- 2,239
Have pretty much no $ so hoping I have something in trade that will work. Looking for a Wii or 1tb 2.5” ssd.
Backbone PlayStation Edition lightning port version. Used a couple times and then upgraded to IPhone 15 which had USB-C. Box and all stuff.
Arris Surfboard SB6190 gigabit modem. Excellent shape. Modem and power cable only.
Blink Doorbell Camera w/ Sync Module 2. Excellent condition. Used about 4 months before moving. Box and all contents as well as nearly new Lithium batteries.
Firestick 4k Max. Excellent condition. Box and all content
5th gen black Echo Dots x1. Excellent shape with boxes and all content.
4 Merkury smart WiFi plugs. Boxes and content.
