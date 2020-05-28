Trade? Asus vi hero x370 for am4 with argb headers

E

Eviljoker

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 18, 2012
Messages
351
Just checking to see if I have any options. Will add cash if need be to balance it out.

Thinking on getting am4 that has ARGB(3pin) headers. I've owned the asus vi hero for a year now, rock solid board. But my daughter loves my rgb fans. But I got ARGB fans and my AIO in ARGB as well, would like to actually use them ;)

Just let me know what you got and if its right maybe we can do some trading .

Thanks
 
