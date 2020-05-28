Trade? Asus vi hero x370 for am4 with argb headers

Just checking to see if I have any options. Will add cash if need be to balance it out.Thinking on getting am4 that has ARGB(3pin) headers. I've owned the asus vi hero for a year now, rock solid board. But my daughter loves my rgb fans. But I got ARGB fans and my AIO in ARGB as well, would like to actually use themJust let me know what you got and if its right maybe we can do some trading .Thanks