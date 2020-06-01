Trackmania - Ubisoft Claims Yearly Fee To Access Game Is Not Subscription

bigdogchris
Fully [H]
Ubisoft's upcoming Trackmania game requires a yearly fee to continually access the game, yet they claim it is not a subscription. You are just buying the game again every year.
SOURCE"Actually it's not a subscription model but an access to the game for a limited time. You pay for having access to the game for one period and that's it," a Ubisoft rep wrote. "When the time is over, you have to buy the game again for the time that you want to access it again."