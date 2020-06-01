Trackmania - Ubisoft Claims Yearly Fee To Access Game Is Not Subscription

bigdogchris

Ubisoft's upcoming Trackmania game requires a yearly fee to continually access the game, yet they claim it is not a subscription. You are just buying the game again every year.

"Actually it's not a subscription model but an access to the game for a limited time. You pay for having access to the game for one period and that's it," a Ubisoft rep wrote. "When the time is over, you have to buy the game again for the time that you want to access it again."
SOURCE

Nobu

It's like prepaid phone cards. Technically it's not a sub, but practically speaking the only difference is there are no terms for if you leave early or other things you might have in a contract.
 
