Tracing out ethernet cables. Any easy way?

On going saga.



In our new house I had the electricians run CAT5E cables to everywhere I thought I’d need it. The actual wiring was cheap compared to the labor costs to run the cable, which was $25 a drop during construction (nothing but wood studs). It didn’t matter if they ran one cable or two cables, it was $25 per drop. So, I had two cables dropped at every location.



They labeled a majority of the cables, but (as you know) the locations I want to wire now are not labeled.



All the cables come to a central media closet, and I have no idea which one goes to what location. NONE of the cable are terminated.



Is there an easier way to find out what cable goes where?



My idea is to terminate them all and then cable test all of them. This will require me to terminate twice as many cables as I need (because I have two cable runs to a single location).



Just asking for a better method before I brute force it.