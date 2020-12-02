TR4 3960X water cooling (and case) suggestion

Hello,I am in the process of building a new system based on the TR4 3960X CPU.Currently I have the Lian-Li PC-V2120 case, but if need to go liquid, probably I will need to change it because I can only fit a 360 on top, with a maximum thickness (including fans) of 60mm...can you suggest a full tower that can fit a custom loop and 10 between 3.5" HDD and 2.5" SSD ?Fans installed right now: 5x 120 (5 Silver wings, old models), 3x 140 (Noctua NF-A14PWM)At the moment I decided to go with the Noctua NH-U14 dedicated air cooler, because is the best fit right now and the cheapest option.In case it will not be enough, I would like some help in determining what heat load I should aim to determine which parts I should buy for the custom loopBased on EKWB configurator, it look like I would have a heat load of 500W...but maybe to be on the safer side I should go for 600 or 700 ?CPU block, these look like the best ones:-Optimus Absolute threadripper 3+-XSPC RayStorm Neo Waterblock sTRX4 Metal (don't like LED or RGB and all that stuff....quite old fashioned ! )-Watercool Heatkiller IV Pro for Threadripper.Radiators, it look like Hardware Labs and Alphacool are some of the bests...I read that thick radiators call for noisy fans (high rpm) meanwhile thin radiators are best when looking for quietness..is that right ?Looking at Hardware Labs Nemesis 360GTS, it look like his capacity is rated at 1200W...that mean one of this radiator will be able to dissipate 3 time the heat load I need ???It would be perfect since it has a thickness of only 29.6mm...but then...will only 3x120mm fans in push configuration be enough or it will be better a push-pull combo ? (and in this case, they will not fit..)Thanks for any help and suggestions !