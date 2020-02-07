TPUP: Apple Finally Buying AMD CPUs? Pointers to Ryzens Found in MacOS Beta

This would be a major shakeup. If Apple started using AMD CPUs, it would be a Major Blow to Intel and boon to consumers. A Mac Mini with new 7nm APU would be awesome.
Apple Finally Buying AMD CPUs? Pointers to Ryzens Found in MacOS Beta
Since its switch to the x86 machine architecture from PowerPC in the mid-2000s, Apple has been consistent with Intel as its sole supplier of CPUs for its Macbooks, iMac desktops, and Mac Pro workstations. The company's relationship with rival AMD has been limited to sourcing discrete GPUs. If...
www.techpowerup.com