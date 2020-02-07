TPUP: Apple Finally Buying AMD CPUs? Pointers to Ryzens Found in MacOS Beta

Even if this never pans out, just the mere possibility that Apple could switch to AMD CPUs could give them some significant leverage in negotiating with Intel. It's not that far-fetched, and certainly would be less trouble than switching to ARM.



More likely, Apple may be considering adding AMD-based systems to their line-up. Since Apple doesn't like to publish anything but the most basic specifications in their easy-to-access materials, I doubt most Macbook buyers would notice.