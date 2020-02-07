TPUP: Apple Finally Buying AMD CPUs? Pointers to Ryzens Found in MacOS Beta

S

Snowdog

This would be a major shakeup. If Apple started using AMD CPUs, it would be a Major Blow to Intel and boon to consumers. A Mac Mini with new 7nm APU would be awesome.
www.techpowerup.com

Apple Finally Buying AMD CPUs? Pointers to Ryzens Found in MacOS Beta

Since its switch to the x86 machine architecture from PowerPC in the mid-2000s, Apple has been consistent with Intel as its sole supplier of CPUs for its Macbooks, iMac desktops, and Mac Pro workstations. The company's relationship with rival AMD has been limited to sourcing discrete GPUs. If...
J

jardows

Even if this never pans out, just the mere possibility that Apple could switch to AMD CPUs could give them some significant leverage in negotiating with Intel. It's not that far-fetched, and certainly would be less trouble than switching to ARM.

More likely, Apple may be considering adding AMD-based systems to their line-up. Since Apple doesn't like to publish anything but the most basic specifications in their easy-to-access materials, I doubt most Macbook buyers would notice.
 
