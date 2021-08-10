TPU AMD RX 6600 XT Review

Here you go, a full review of the dual fan Strix: https://www.techpowerup.com/review/asus-radeon-rx-6600-xt-strix-oc/
Seems like the retailers` prices will obviously be high enough to make this kinda not worth it outside of OEM systems, since it's about as fast as my 2080. Single 8-pin though if that matters to you. It's also PCI-E x8 (not that it matters if you're on 4.0), and gets a %9.2 performance uplift from overclocking, which seems to be somewhat the most impressive - compared to other cards of this gen.
