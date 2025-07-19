TPM modules - do you need to buy name brands?

Archaea
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Oct 19, 2004
- Messages
- 11,916
I have an old goodie x99 gaming ultra and 6950X Intel.
Board:
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-X99-Ultra-Gaming-rev-10
CPU:
https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...-25m-cache-up-to-3-50-ghz/specifications.html
I'd like to install Windows 11 since Windows 10 support is coming to a close in October.
I see they have the first party Gigabyte manufactured chip mentioned here:
https://www.gigabyte.com/PC-Accessory/GC-TPM20
And they have the first party chip retail at Amazon here for $39 + $11 shipping (+ 2 week delivery)
https://a.co/d/e6oTvDE
But they also have one (compatible) that is 1/2 price + free shipping, and higher reviewed and arrives tomorrow. This is the highest rated compatible TPM 2.0 module.
https://a.co/d/eTj6dXV
Any technical reason not to trust the $25 version -- getting it two weeks earlier and at half price?
