TPM modules - do you need to buy name brands?

Archaea

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
11,916
I have an old goodie x99 gaming ultra and 6950X Intel.
Board:
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-X99-Ultra-Gaming-rev-10
CPU:
https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...-25m-cache-up-to-3-50-ghz/specifications.html

I'd like to install Windows 11 since Windows 10 support is coming to a close in October.

I see they have the first party Gigabyte manufactured chip mentioned here:
https://www.gigabyte.com/PC-Accessory/GC-TPM20

And they have the first party chip retail at Amazon here for $39 + $11 shipping (+ 2 week delivery)
https://a.co/d/e6oTvDE
1752944801609.png


But they also have one (compatible) that is 1/2 price + free shipping, and higher reviewed and arrives tomorrow. This is the highest rated compatible TPM 2.0 module.
https://a.co/d/eTj6dXV
1752944779410.png


Any technical reason not to trust the $25 version -- getting it two weeks earlier and at half price?
 
Last edited:
if it works it works, if not return it. or just bypass the tpm requirement with any of the numerous ways to do it.
 
pendragon1 said:
if it works it works, if not return it. or just bypass the tpm requirement with any of the numerous ways to do it.
Click to expand...
Just consideration of the thought of this being a security module, and that module being compromised by the creator to be some sort of unknown backdoor. As to why not just bypass. I guess I don't want to play cat and mouse with updates breaking it down the line, like this.
https://hardforum.com/threads/microsoft-closes-tpm-bypass-in-windows-11-24h2-preview-build.2036514/
 
Archaea said:
Just consideration of the thought of this being a security module, and that module being compromised by the creator to be some sort of unknown backdoor. As to why not just bypass. I guess I don't want to play cat and mouse with updates breaking it down the line, like this.
https://hardforum.com/threads/microsoft-closes-tpm-bypass-in-windows-11-24h2-preview-build.2036514/
Click to expand...
then why would you even consider it!?
thats old bs, its still works fine and updates too.
 
