TPLink Omada sucks balls?

IceDigger

IceDigger

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2001
Messages
11,833
So I "upgraded" my home networking to an all "Omada" setup and it sucks ass.

Constantly getting drops both on wired and wireless Internets.

ALL hooked into a UPS too.

All firmware is latest too. Replaced the router and switch already and did not fix it.

Never had such issues before with a network setup.

I am using the old cabling too, its cat6 so don't need to replace it.

Setup
OC200 Hardware Controller
605 Router
TL-SG2210MP Switch
3x EAP615 Wifi AP
 
