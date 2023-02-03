TPLink Omada sucks balls?

So I "upgraded" my home networking to an all "Omada" setup and it sucks ass.



Constantly getting drops both on wired and wireless Internets.



ALL hooked into a UPS too.



All firmware is latest too. Replaced the router and switch already and did not fix it.



Never had such issues before with a network setup.



I am using the old cabling too, its cat6 so don't need to replace it.



Setup

OC200 Hardware Controller

605 Router

TL-SG2210MP Switch

3x EAP615 Wifi AP