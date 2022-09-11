TP-Link RE550 extender can connect only 2.4 band using WPS

I decided to get a TP-Link RE550 until I can get to installing a MoCA network in my house. (Probably several months, due to post-Covid complications.)I used WPS, after lack of success using web browser setup (more below). Using WPS with the RE550 about 2 feet from my main router, I had no problem connecting to the 2.4 band. However, the RE5550 was never able to connect to the 5.0 band after repeated attempts. Major bummer.The main reason for getting the RE550 is that the Roku stick on our bedroom TV is no longer connects to the WiFi. Distance issue, no doubt. Before trying WPS today, yesterday I set up the RE550 using a web browser, which worked on both bands. I could connect to both new _EXT bands using my PC. However, the Roku stick could not connect to the _EXT band, despite having a strong signal , and after entering the wifi password about 5 times.I just got off the TP-Link web site, and submitted a trouble ticket for this issue. I don't expect a response before Monday or Tuesday at the earliest. I'm hoping that someone here has a suggestion to fix this RE550, so I can look like a "hero" to my wife.