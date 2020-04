Selling my 24-port switch since I moved to a place without ethernet ports throughout and no longer need all the ports. Model is T1600G-28PS, bought two years ago and has been flawlessly reliable: https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B0196RGV50/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_asin_title_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1 Comes with rackmount ears attached, power cable, but no box. $120 shipped.