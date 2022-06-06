TP Link Gigabit Powerline- 800Mbs down to 15Mbs

dave343
I picked up a pair of TP Link power line adapters to solve the wifi issue my condo has with 8" thick concrete support walls. I have a mesh network as well which works great, but for main PC I wanted hardwire, so I gave the powerline a try. It's been flawless with me getting between 800Mbs-600Mbs steady. Then within the last few days it's dropped down to a measly 15Mbs, with no normal trouble-shooting steps rectifying the issue. At first I thought it was just this PC, but plugging a laptop directly into the powerline also only pulls 15-20Mbs. What could have happened? If I go back to the main end, and unplug the power line that runs back into the router and plug that same cable into my laptop, I'm right back at over 800Mbs... so it's either one of these powerline adapters is faulty? or am I getting some interference on the power lines? My condo unit has it's own breaker panel, and each powerline (2 total) are on different breakers as they are on opposite ends of the condo.
Ideas? Thanks in advance.
