TP Link Gigabit Powerline- 800Mbs down to 15Mbs

Condos and other multi-tenant units are tough to diagnose as noise can come from anywhere in the whole building (in theory).



The easy test is for the adapters themselves--you simply plug both of them into a power strip (surge ones are fine) to isolate them on their own circuit and then plug one directly to your router and then another to your laptop and you should see your 800Mbps again. If not, powerline adapter issue.



Once you've figure that your powerlines are fine, then comes the hard part--diagnosing your condo. You'll need to start with the source at the router and then try the most simple test of plugging them into the same outlet (if possible--I know alot of gigabit ones block outlets), and then move onto outlets on the same wall. If you can get 800Mbps here, great! Then you've got a shot at figuring out the issue.



Keep moving them more and more apart until you've 'cleared' that room. Then comes the fun part of moving one of the units to another room, one room at a time, basically clearing each outlet as you go. Hopefully you discover something simple that it is just that one outlet or room that has an issue.



But one thing that can fast track all this is simply unplug everything that uses a transformer or power adapter. The garbage ones will typically mess up powerlines and you might have recently plugged in one that you don't remember--these can very easily be the culprit and can be even more easily removed from the picture by putting them on a surge strip to isolate them from the power grid that the powerlines are using.



Hope this helps!