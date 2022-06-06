TP Link Gigabit Powerline- 800Mbs down to 15Mbs

dave343

dave343

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2000
Messages
1,849
I picked up a pair of TP Link power line adapters to solve the wifi issue my condo has with 8" thick concrete support walls. I have a mesh network as well which works great, but for main PC I wanted hardwire, so I gave the powerline a try. It's been flawless with me getting between 800Mbs-600Mbs steady. Then within the last few days it's dropped down to a measly 15Mbs, with no normal trouble-shooting steps rectifying the issue. At first I thought it was just this PC, but plugging a laptop directly into the powerline also only pulls 15-20Mbs. What could have happened? If I go back to the main end, and unplug the power line that runs back into the router and plug that same cable into my laptop, I'm right back at over 800Mbs... so it's either one of these powerline adapters is faulty? or am I getting some interference on the power lines? My condo unit has it's own breaker panel, and each powerline (2 total) are on different breakers as they are on opposite ends of the condo.

Ideas? Thanks in advance.
 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
5,102
Condos and other multi-tenant units are tough to diagnose as noise can come from anywhere in the whole building (in theory).

The easy test is for the adapters themselves--you simply plug both of them into a power strip (surge ones are fine) to isolate them on their own circuit and then plug one directly to your router and then another to your laptop and you should see your 800Mbps again. If not, powerline adapter issue.

Once you've figure that your powerlines are fine, then comes the hard part--diagnosing your condo. You'll need to start with the source at the router and then try the most simple test of plugging them into the same outlet (if possible--I know alot of gigabit ones block outlets), and then move onto outlets on the same wall. If you can get 800Mbps here, great! Then you've got a shot at figuring out the issue.

Keep moving them more and more apart until you've 'cleared' that room. Then comes the fun part of moving one of the units to another room, one room at a time, basically clearing each outlet as you go. Hopefully you discover something simple that it is just that one outlet or room that has an issue.

But one thing that can fast track all this is simply unplug everything that uses a transformer or power adapter. The garbage ones will typically mess up powerlines and you might have recently plugged in one that you don't remember--these can very easily be the culprit and can be even more easily removed from the picture by putting them on a surge strip to isolate them from the power grid that the powerlines are using.

Hope this helps!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top