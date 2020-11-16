TP link CPE710 or the like proper setup

I wanted to ask if anyone could recommend how to optimize and get the most out of the following set up using the CPE710. I have a server in a barn about 600ft away with clear line of site. I saw that the CPE710 can do about 800MB/s so I purchased one. Now I want to optimize this connection and share the server across my network at my house in the most efficient manner (less cost the better) while trying to keep a wireless access at the barn and have high throughput data transfers. Do I need another CPE710 at the barn so the two can connect as a point to point in order to get the max speed. If that is the case then should I set the CPE710 up as an AP, client point to point, bridge? Should the CPE710 at the barn go to a router there or just to a switch to extend the network and then add sepaprate APs like the outdoor AC1200?



Thanks!