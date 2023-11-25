TP-Link AX6000 vs TP-Link AX10000

AX6000 $159AX100000 $239I mainly play PUBG, I have 4 kids (3 stream a lot) and my wife usually streams tv shows/Tik Tok. My current router is a Netgear Nighthawk X8, but it's showing it's age. In the past I could easily get 150mbps in our bedroom (opposite side of house), but now we're lucky to get 30mbps. I think it taking some bumps over the past 18 months of not using it may have sped up its degradation of speed (was on Verizon 5G Home internet). I'm back in Spectrum using 300mbps speeds, but may bump it to 500mpbs if needed. My Tesla Powerwalls are a little further away and the signal is so poor that I can't even connect to it to use my app to see production. I figure we're due an upgrade. I'm really not trying to spend more than $200 and been looking at these. The main difference I can see is the AX10000 is triband vs dualband of the AX6000. Is it worth spending the extra $80 on the newer one or would I be fine with the older one? Is there something else I should consider? I honestly don't want to spend more than $150, because if I'm able to jump back on Verizon 5G Home internet I'm going back. I left bc of packet loss issues, but was getting 300mpbs for $25 a month. 1 month later they call me to tell me I could get 1gig for $35 a month, but too many people are using the service that it's currently unavalible. It could be 1 month, 1 year, or never that I get it, so in the meantime I would like to upgrade my router so the wife isn't complaing the wifi sucks since we left Verizon.Here's kind of a layout of my house and where the router is. It's not precise, but accurate enough to see how many walls the router has to pass through. I could move the router somewhere else, but most likely I'll leave it where it is. I don't think I would need an access point for our bedroom since the Netgear gave us great signal where it's at, and I'd expect the new router to be even better.