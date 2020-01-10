TP-Link Archer C5400X gaming router.

As the title says for sale is archer c5400x. It’s 2 months old bought from Amazon. I love this router but I also recently got TP link Deco m9 plus as gift so I am going to try that out for a bit. After using TP-Link devices myself and setting them up for family I have to admit they are top notch devices and very polished software all around. selling this shipped for $165. Original box included and can provide receipt anytime as it’s under my amazon account. Link https://www.tp-link.com/us/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-c5400x/