TP-Link Archer C5400X gaming router.

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by NKD, Nov 23, 2019.

    NKD

    As the title says for sale is archer c5400x. It’s 2 months old bought from Amazon. I love this router but I also recently got TP link Deco m9 plus as gift so I am going to try that out for a bit.

    After using TP-Link devices myself and setting them up for family I have to admit they are top notch devices and very polished software all around.

    selling this shipped for $165. Original box included and can provide receipt anytime as it’s under my amazon account.


    Link
    https://www.tp-link.com/us/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-c5400x/
     
    NKD

    bump
     
    NKD

    bump
     
    NKD

    bump
     
    Gillbot

    Tempted to replace my aging c3200 with this.
     
    NKD

    Epic router. I wouldn’t replace it if I didn’t get the deco m9 unit. Trying that out now. TP link has me won over for sure with their software and products.
     
    Gillbot

    My c3200 has been a tank. I’m afraid to replace it as everything else I’ve tried ended up being garbage.
     
    NKD

    Like I said TP-link has their shit down for sure. Its still TP-link. Ran this for 3 months. 5 TVs, 2 tabs, 4 phones. kids streaming, mom streaming, wife streaming, 3 computers. Almost all my entertainment is streaming along with sling which streams about 6-8 hours a day on average. I have had 0 drops with this thing, no complains from family lol. Plus 8 GB ports are nice to have with parental controls and anti virus protection for now.
     
    Gillbot

    I'd keep my C3200 but i'm hoping to migrate to something with OpenVPN support.
     
    Lilballa786

    still for sale?
     
